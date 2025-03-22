Court Upholds Dismissal of 33 Bihar Teachers Over Irregular Appointments

The High Court has confirmed the dismissal of 33 teachers in Bihar's Gopalganj district due to irregularities in their appointment process, an official announced on Saturday. These teachers were hired for positions not officially declared vacant after previous occupants either resigned or passed away.

District Education Officer (DEO) Yogesh Kumar explained that some teaching positions post-2010, left vacant by deceased or resigned teachers, were not properly declared open. The District Appellate Authority eventually declared them vacant and appointed the 33 teachers. Kumar stated, "We challenged this appointment with the State Appellate Authority, which ruled against the teachers, ordering their dismissal and the recovery of salaries paid. The teachers went to the High Court, which upheld the State Appellate Authority's decision."

The district education authorities had contested the appointments before the State Appellate Authority, which ruled for the teachers' dismissal and commanded the recuperation of their paid salaries. With the High Court supporting this decision, the path is now clear for enforcing the teachers' removal. (ANI)

