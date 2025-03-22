Madhya Pradesh Launches 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan', Invites President Murmu

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, inviting her to the launch of the 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan' on March 30. The campaign aims to boost public participation in water conservation and create more water structures over 90 days.

The launch date coincides with the Vikram Samvat new year, a significant event in Madhya Pradesh. CM Yadav expressed gratitude to President Murmu, recalling her previous positive visit to the state and her interest in its development efforts. He received encouraging feedback from the President, inspiring dedication towards national service and public welfare.

Additionally, CM Yadav held talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussing the National Dairy Development Board agreement and arranging a possible visit to Madhya Pradesh in early April. These meetings highlighted the state's ongoing development initiatives and emphasized future collaborations for regional advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)