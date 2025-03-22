Nationwide Electoral Engagement: EROs and Parties Collaborate

The Election Commission has initiated a series of nationwide meetings involving 4,123 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). These gatherings aim to address pending polling booth-level issues across the country's Assembly Constituencies (ACs) with representatives from all major political parties.

Additionally, 788 District Election Officers (DEOs) and 36 Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from India's 28 states and 8 Union Territories have been instructed to conduct similar meetings. These are planned at district and state levels, all conducted under the legal frameworks specified by the Representation of the People Act of 1950 and 1951, among other regulations, the poll body confirmed.

The meetings, which began with active participation from political parties, are scheduled to conclude by March 31, 2025. This initiative aligns with directives from CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, reflecting efforts to enhance coordination and resolve disputes within the electoral framework nation-wide.

