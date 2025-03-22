Left Menu

Nationwide Electoral Engagement: EROs and Parties Collaborate

The Election Commission has mobilized 4,123 Electoral Registration Officers to conduct nationwide meetings with political parties to address polling booth-level issues. Meetings span all states and aim for completion by March 31, 2025, under the guidance of CEC Gyanesh Kumar to strengthen electoral processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:22 IST
Nationwide Electoral Engagement: EROs and Parties Collaborate
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has initiated a series of nationwide meetings involving 4,123 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). These gatherings aim to address pending polling booth-level issues across the country's Assembly Constituencies (ACs) with representatives from all major political parties.

Additionally, 788 District Election Officers (DEOs) and 36 Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from India's 28 states and 8 Union Territories have been instructed to conduct similar meetings. These are planned at district and state levels, all conducted under the legal frameworks specified by the Representation of the People Act of 1950 and 1951, among other regulations, the poll body confirmed.

The meetings, which began with active participation from political parties, are scheduled to conclude by March 31, 2025. This initiative aligns with directives from CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, reflecting efforts to enhance coordination and resolve disputes within the electoral framework nation-wide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025