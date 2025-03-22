India’s Evolving Energy Diplomacy Amid Global Challenges
India, the fifth-largest economy, must expand its energy ties, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In the face of global tariff wars, the nation focuses on energy diplomacy as a key objective, encompassing broad relationships and embracing renewables. Jaishankar highlights India's flexible diplomatic engagements amidst global tensions.
- Country:
- India
India, now the world's fifth-largest economy, must diversify and broaden its energy relationships, stated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday.
Speaking at a Business Today event, Jaishankar emphasized that, in a world moving away from globalisation, maintaining a favorable energy outlook is a top diplomatic priority for India. This includes the development and deployment of renewable energy sources and exploring small modular reactors.
In the context of the Ukraine conflict, India has made significant economic decisions asserting its energy choices, sometimes facing criticism from the West. Despite global tensions, India continues to leverage its diplomatic flexibility, engaging with multiple global powers simultaneously, while addressing the challenges posed by industrial policies and export controls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- energy
- diplomacy
- Jaishankar
- globalisation
- renewables
- economy
- Ukraine
- BRICS
- QUAD
ALSO READ
US economy likely generated a solid 160,000 jobs last month, but Trump's trade wars cloud outlook
Maharastra’s economy to clock 7.3 per cent growth in 2024-25: Economic Survey
Maharashtra’s economy to clock 7.3 per cent growth in 2024-25: Economic Survey
Maharashtra’s economy expected to grow 7.3 per cent as per advance estimates of 2024-25, as per Economic Survey tabled in assembly.
U.S. Economy Faces 'Detox Period' as Spending Shifts