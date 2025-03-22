India’s Evolving Energy Diplomacy Amid Global Challenges

India, now the world's fifth-largest economy, must diversify and broaden its energy relationships, stated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday.

Speaking at a Business Today event, Jaishankar emphasized that, in a world moving away from globalisation, maintaining a favorable energy outlook is a top diplomatic priority for India. This includes the development and deployment of renewable energy sources and exploring small modular reactors.

In the context of the Ukraine conflict, India has made significant economic decisions asserting its energy choices, sometimes facing criticism from the West. Despite global tensions, India continues to leverage its diplomatic flexibility, engaging with multiple global powers simultaneously, while addressing the challenges posed by industrial policies and export controls.

