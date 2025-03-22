Left Menu

India’s Evolving Energy Diplomacy Amid Global Challenges

India, the fifth-largest economy, must expand its energy ties, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In the face of global tariff wars, the nation focuses on energy diplomacy as a key objective, encompassing broad relationships and embracing renewables. Jaishankar highlights India's flexible diplomatic engagements amidst global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:18 IST
India’s Evolving Energy Diplomacy Amid Global Challenges
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

India, now the world's fifth-largest economy, must diversify and broaden its energy relationships, stated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday.

Speaking at a Business Today event, Jaishankar emphasized that, in a world moving away from globalisation, maintaining a favorable energy outlook is a top diplomatic priority for India. This includes the development and deployment of renewable energy sources and exploring small modular reactors.

In the context of the Ukraine conflict, India has made significant economic decisions asserting its energy choices, sometimes facing criticism from the West. Despite global tensions, India continues to leverage its diplomatic flexibility, engaging with multiple global powers simultaneously, while addressing the challenges posed by industrial policies and export controls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025