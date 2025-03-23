Left Menu

Regulatory Freeze Disrupts U.S. Fisheries, Risks Overfishing

President Donald Trump's regulatory freeze has led to delays and uncertainty within the U.S. fishing industry, risking overfishing and impacting the regulatory process. Key meetings were delayed, resulting in overfishing of Atlantic bluefin tuna, job cuts, and potential economic losses within the $320 billion industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 15:32 IST
Regulatory Freeze Disrupts U.S. Fisheries, Risks Overfishing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's regulatory freeze has thrown the U.S. fishing industry into uncertainty, delaying the start of the season for key fisheries and risking the overfishing of Atlantic bluefin tuna. Industry groups report confusion and disruptions as federal regulations remain stalled.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which oversees management plans for U.S. fisheries, has faced challenges following a January 20 suspension of new rules. This has affected setting quotas and opening fishing seasons, impacting thousands of fishermen nationwide.

With 163 NOAA employees involved in the regulatory process recently laid off, there are grave concerns over timely rule-making and the economic implications for the $320 billion industry. While Alaska's fishery season was saved through political intervention, others face delayed openings without prompt regulatory actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025