Regulatory Freeze Disrupts U.S. Fisheries, Risks Overfishing

President Donald Trump's regulatory freeze has thrown the U.S. fishing industry into uncertainty, delaying the start of the season for key fisheries and risking the overfishing of Atlantic bluefin tuna. Industry groups report confusion and disruptions as federal regulations remain stalled.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which oversees management plans for U.S. fisheries, has faced challenges following a January 20 suspension of new rules. This has affected setting quotas and opening fishing seasons, impacting thousands of fishermen nationwide.

With 163 NOAA employees involved in the regulatory process recently laid off, there are grave concerns over timely rule-making and the economic implications for the $320 billion industry. While Alaska's fishery season was saved through political intervention, others face delayed openings without prompt regulatory actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)