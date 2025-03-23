Iraq's Ambitious Oil Expansion: Over 6 Million Barrels by 2029
Iraq aims to increase its oil production capacity significantly, targeting over 6 million barrels per day by 2029. This expansion reflects Iraq's strategic efforts to enhance its role in the global energy market.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:04 IST
Iraq has announced its ambitious plan to expand its oil production capacity to exceed 6 million barrels per day by 2029, according to a statement from the Iraqi state news agency.
This move is part of Iraq's strategic aim to bolster its position in the global energy sector, responding to increasing global demand.
The announcement underscores Iraq's commitment to becoming a leading crude oil producer, adding significant weight to its presence in the international market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
