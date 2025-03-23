Left Menu

Iraq's Ambitious Oil Expansion: Over 6 Million Barrels by 2029

Iraq aims to increase its oil production capacity significantly, targeting over 6 million barrels per day by 2029. This expansion reflects Iraq's strategic efforts to enhance its role in the global energy market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:04 IST
Iraq's Ambitious Oil Expansion: Over 6 Million Barrels by 2029
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iraq has announced its ambitious plan to expand its oil production capacity to exceed 6 million barrels per day by 2029, according to a statement from the Iraqi state news agency.

This move is part of Iraq's strategic aim to bolster its position in the global energy sector, responding to increasing global demand.

The announcement underscores Iraq's commitment to becoming a leading crude oil producer, adding significant weight to its presence in the international market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025