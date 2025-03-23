Iraq's Ambitious Oil Expansion: Over 6 Million Barrels by 2029

Iraq has announced its ambitious plan to expand its oil production capacity to exceed 6 million barrels per day by 2029, according to a statement from the Iraqi state news agency.

This move is part of Iraq's strategic aim to bolster its position in the global energy sector, responding to increasing global demand.

The announcement underscores Iraq's commitment to becoming a leading crude oil producer, adding significant weight to its presence in the international market.

(With inputs from agencies.)