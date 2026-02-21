Trade Tangle: Supreme Court Ruling Stirs Uncertainty in Global Markets

The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to dismantle key elements of ex-President Donald Trump's trade tariffs has reverberated across global markets, triggering new waves of uncertainty. While some businesses have celebrated the rollback, European companies are bracing for a potentially tumultuous future in international trade relations.

Paolo Castelletti, secretary general of the Italian wine association UIV, expressed concerns that the ruling might lead to temporary freezes on orders due to regulatory ambiguity. Italian wine exports to the U.S., valued at €1.9 billion, face possible disruptions as trade tensions threaten to escalate.

Former President Trump has proposed new global tariffs, further complicating the trade landscape. Industry experts warn that without a stable framework, businesses must prepare for ongoing volatility in tariffs and their supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)