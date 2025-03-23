Currency Note Scandal at Delhi Judge's Residence Sparks Inquiry

In a startling discovery near the official residence of Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma, sanitation workers found charred pieces of currency notes. The incident has drawn significant attention, especially as Justice Varma faces accusations concerning cash recovered from his residence.

The Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, has swiftly acted by assembling a three-member investigative committee. This team comprises Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, and Karnataka High Court Judge Anu Sivaraman, all tasked with delving into the allegations against Varma.

Justice Yashwant Varma has emphatically denied any wrongdoing, suggesting instead that the allegations are part of a conspiracy against him. In his defense, Varma stated that neither he nor his family placed cash in the storeroom where the money was found, claiming the incident occurred in an outhouse and not the main residence.

The Delhi High Court's Chief Justice, Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, has mandated the preservation of Justice Varma's phone communications, which include conversations, messages, and data. This directive aligns with the ongoing investigation. The discovery of cash initially came to light after a fire incident at the judge's residence in March, when fire tenders stumbled upon the money while combating the blaze.

