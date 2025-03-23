Left Menu

Chilling Details Unveiled in Meerut Murder: Navy Officer's Gruesome Death

The Meerut murder case reveals gruesome details as the postmortem of Saurabh Rajput exposes multiple stab wounds and dismemberment. His wife and her lover are accused, currently undergoing drug withdrawal treatment in jail. A comprehensive police investigation is in progress, aiming to reconstruct the crime scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:25 IST
Chilling Details Unveiled in Meerut Murder: Navy Officer's Gruesome Death
ASP Meerut,Antriksh Jain (Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Meerut murder case has taken a ghastly twist following the postmortem report of Saurabh Rajput, a Merchant Navy officer, which unveiled brutal details of his demise. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Antriksh Jain disclosed that Rajput's body bore multiple stab wounds and horrific cut marks, with both wrists and neck severed.

Jain elaborated that the autopsy attributed the cause of death to hemorrhagic shock, exacerbated by three knife stabs to the left side. The police have amassed evidence and taken statements from about a dozen people connected to the case. The main suspects, Rajput's wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her alleged lover, Sahil Shukla, are accused of the heinous murder and concealment of his body.

ASP Meerut reported ongoing investigations, pending crucial evidence from Himachal Pradesh to piece together the crime scene. Recently, Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma revealed that the accused are dealing with drug withdrawal symptoms, receiving treatment and counseling in jail. The police continue to unravel the sinister motives behind this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025