Chilling Details Unveiled in Meerut Murder: Navy Officer's Gruesome Death

The Meerut murder case has taken a ghastly twist following the postmortem report of Saurabh Rajput, a Merchant Navy officer, which unveiled brutal details of his demise. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Antriksh Jain disclosed that Rajput's body bore multiple stab wounds and horrific cut marks, with both wrists and neck severed.

Jain elaborated that the autopsy attributed the cause of death to hemorrhagic shock, exacerbated by three knife stabs to the left side. The police have amassed evidence and taken statements from about a dozen people connected to the case. The main suspects, Rajput's wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her alleged lover, Sahil Shukla, are accused of the heinous murder and concealment of his body.

ASP Meerut reported ongoing investigations, pending crucial evidence from Himachal Pradesh to piece together the crime scene. Recently, Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma revealed that the accused are dealing with drug withdrawal symptoms, receiving treatment and counseling in jail. The police continue to unravel the sinister motives behind this tragic incident.

