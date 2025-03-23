Left Menu

Assam Rifles Veterans Day Celebrates Legacy and Service

On March 23rd, the Assam Rifles celebrated Veterans Day at their headquarters in Shillong, honoring dedicated service by veterans and Veer Naris. The event included a wreath-laying ceremony, speeches, and a rally with medical camps and support services, reinforcing the unity and legacy within the force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:26 IST
Assam Rifles celebrates veteran's day (Photo/Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Rifles, India's oldest paramilitary force, marked Veterans Day on March 23rd at its Shillong headquarters. The ceremony honored the valiant men and women who served with commitment and distinction, as detailed in a press release by the Assam Rifles on Sunday.

During the occasion, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at the war memorial, followed by speeches from senior officers highlighting the force's illustrious achievements. The gathering was attended by senior officials, veterans, and Veer Naris, celebrating the force's enduring legacy.

With 97,264 Ex-servicemen and 587 Veer Naris spread across India, the Assam Rifles ensures the welfare of its veterans through 35 ARESA Centers and three Pension-Paying Offices in Nepal. A significant rally was organized for Ex-Servicemen in Shillong, themed "Serving Those Who Served Us."

The event saw over 118 participants, including gallantry awardees and their dependents, with offerings like medical camps, banking, and grievance redressal services. Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera served as the Chief Guest, praising the contributions of veterans to the nation's security and prosperity.

Veterans Day is a testament to the Assam Rifles' rich history, strengthening the camaraderie among current and former personnel. This celebration not only pays tribute to their service but also underlines the unity and pride within the Assam Rifles family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

