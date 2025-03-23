Empowering Farmers: The Shift Towards Group Farming in Maharashtra
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, advocates for increased capital investment in agriculture. Highlighting the success of group farming, he announces a policy shift aimed at enhancing farm sector profitability through community collaboration and technology adoption.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic pivot, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored the urgent need to prioritize capital investment in the agricultural sector over mere relief measures for farmers facing crop damage, low yields, and natural calamities.
Addressing an audience at Paani Foundation's 'Satyamev Jayate Farmer Cup 2024' ceremony, Fadnavis advocated for the adoption of group farming, citing a KPMG report that highlighted reduced input costs and increased production.
The Chief Minister also announced plans to implement a new policy in Maharashtra to promote group farming, aiming to harness technology and increase farmers' investment capabilities, ultimately transforming their livelihoods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
