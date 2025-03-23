Left Menu

Empowering Farmers: The Shift Towards Group Farming in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, advocates for increased capital investment in agriculture. Highlighting the success of group farming, he announces a policy shift aimed at enhancing farm sector profitability through community collaboration and technology adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:35 IST
Empowering Farmers: The Shift Towards Group Farming in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic pivot, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored the urgent need to prioritize capital investment in the agricultural sector over mere relief measures for farmers facing crop damage, low yields, and natural calamities.

Addressing an audience at Paani Foundation's 'Satyamev Jayate Farmer Cup 2024' ceremony, Fadnavis advocated for the adoption of group farming, citing a KPMG report that highlighted reduced input costs and increased production.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to implement a new policy in Maharashtra to promote group farming, aiming to harness technology and increase farmers' investment capabilities, ultimately transforming their livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025