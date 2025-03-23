Tragic Discovery: Woman Found Hanging in Ballia Village

A disturbing incident has unfolded in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, where the body of a woman was discovered hanging from a tree with her hands bound, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

According to Ballia Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh, a Dial 112 call was received around 7:30 a.m., alerting police to the grim scene in Sariya Gulabpur village. SP Singh mentioned the woman had been alone, with her parents in Lucknow for two days.

The police, along with senior officers and forensic teams, promptly arrived at the site. A post-mortem examination with videography has been set to ensure thorough investigation. Local villagers stated that the woman's family was away to obtain medicine but lacked detailed knowledge about the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)