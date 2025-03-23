Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Building Roof Collapses in Jhabua

A tragic incident occurred in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, where the roof of an under-construction building collapsed, resulting in one fatality and others trapped. Rescue efforts are ongoing as authorities strive to save those beneath the debris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:06 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Building Roof Collapses in Jhabua
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Sunday as the roof of an under-construction building collapsed, leading to the death of one laborer and leaving others trapped.

According to police reports, several workers were caught under the debris after the collapse. Upon receiving the alarming news, rescue teams from the local administration and police swiftly arrived at the scene to begin operations. Jhabua Superintendent of Police Padma Vilochan Shukla confirmed the grim developments, announcing that one laborer was confirmed dead while another was rescued but remains unconscious.

Efforts are still underway to rescue a third worker who is also unconscious. As of now, further details about the incident are awaited as the community braces for more news. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025