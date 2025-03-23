Tragedy Strikes as Building Roof Collapses in Jhabua

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Sunday as the roof of an under-construction building collapsed, leading to the death of one laborer and leaving others trapped.

According to police reports, several workers were caught under the debris after the collapse. Upon receiving the alarming news, rescue teams from the local administration and police swiftly arrived at the scene to begin operations. Jhabua Superintendent of Police Padma Vilochan Shukla confirmed the grim developments, announcing that one laborer was confirmed dead while another was rescued but remains unconscious.

Efforts are still underway to rescue a third worker who is also unconscious. As of now, further details about the incident are awaited as the community braces for more news. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)