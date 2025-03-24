Rebuilding Hope: Transformative Development in Nowshera Amidst Challenges

Development projects are actively progressing in Nowshera, a border tehsil of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, through various central government schemes. Intensive surveys are underway to construct permanent homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). Historically, development in the area has been hampered by frequent shelling along the Line-of-Control.

Poonam Sharma, a Nowshera resident, highlighted the improvements by stating, "A lot of shelling used to happen here, and the conditions were dire... However, development is proceeding. Proper roads have been constructed, and regular meetings keep us informed about various schemes and their benefits," she told ANI.

Rai Kumar, another resident, noted progress too, emphasizing the newly acquired water tanks and improved roads. "We've been made aware of numerous schemes; 50 percent of the permanent houses promised have already been constructed. Bunkers have been built, providing much-needed safety when we go out to work," he added.

The Ministry of Rural Development announced on March 21 that Rs. 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs. 1.30 lakh in North Eastern and Hilly States, including Jammu and Kashmir, are offered as unit assistance under PMAY-G. The Union Cabinet recently endorsed a plan to execute this program from FY 2024-25 to 2028-29, aiming to build two crore additional rural houses, with a considerable budget outlay of 3.06 lakh crores.

