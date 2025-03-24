Left Menu

Rebuilding Hope: Transformative Development in Nowshera Amidst Challenges

Amidst past challenges of frequent shelling, Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir is now witnessing transformative development under central government schemes. Permanent homes are being constructed, roads improved, and awareness increased about government benefits. The efforts are part of the broader Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin initiative to uplift rural communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:23 IST
Rebuilding Hope: Transformative Development in Nowshera Amidst Challenges
Development works under various central government schemes are underway in Nowshera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Development projects are actively progressing in Nowshera, a border tehsil of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, through various central government schemes. Intensive surveys are underway to construct permanent homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). Historically, development in the area has been hampered by frequent shelling along the Line-of-Control.

Poonam Sharma, a Nowshera resident, highlighted the improvements by stating, "A lot of shelling used to happen here, and the conditions were dire... However, development is proceeding. Proper roads have been constructed, and regular meetings keep us informed about various schemes and their benefits," she told ANI.

Rai Kumar, another resident, noted progress too, emphasizing the newly acquired water tanks and improved roads. "We've been made aware of numerous schemes; 50 percent of the permanent houses promised have already been constructed. Bunkers have been built, providing much-needed safety when we go out to work," he added.

The Ministry of Rural Development announced on March 21 that Rs. 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs. 1.30 lakh in North Eastern and Hilly States, including Jammu and Kashmir, are offered as unit assistance under PMAY-G. The Union Cabinet recently endorsed a plan to execute this program from FY 2024-25 to 2028-29, aiming to build two crore additional rural houses, with a considerable budget outlay of 3.06 lakh crores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025