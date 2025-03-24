Left Menu

Bulldozer Demolition Targets Nagpur Violence Accused Amid Social Media Rumors

Authorities in Nagpur initiated a bulldozer-assisted demolition at the residence of Faheem Khan, accused in recent city violence. Fueled by social media rumors about religious desecration, the clashes resulted in multiple arrests and property damage. Maharashtra's government vows damages will be recovered from those held responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:03 IST
Bulldozer action begins against accused in Nagpur violence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagpur police commenced a bulldozer-led demolition at the residence of Faheem Khan, one of the accused in the recent city violence, on Monday. Clashes erupted in the city on March 17 following demands for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, with misinformation about religious desecration fueling tensions.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the arrest of 92 individuals connected to the unrest, which saw incidents of stone pelting and vehicles set ablaze. At a press conference, he revealed that rumors about a holy 'chadar' being burnt on social media led to the violence.

Fadnavis assured that damages incurred during the clashes would be recovered from the perpetrators. The government's stern stance includes selling properties of those unable to pay and using bulldozers as needed. The police's Cyber Cell noted that accused Faheem Khan circulated edited videos that glorified violence, exacerbating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

