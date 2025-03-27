Left Menu

BRS Leaders, Including KTR, Face Allegation of Spreading Fake News

A case is registered against BRS's KT Rama Rao and others for allegedly spreading fake news about Nakrekal's Municipal Chairman, Chougoni Rajitha. Rajitha claims misinformation linked her to a paper leak scandal, causing reputational damage. The Nalgonda police are investigating the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:26 IST
BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A criminal case has been filed against KT Rama Rao, the working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and other party members for allegedly disseminating false news targeting Chougoni Rajitha, Municipal Chairman of Nakrekal town in Nalgonda district.

The Nalgonda police confirmed that the case implicates party figures Mannem Krishan and Konatham Dhilip Kumar alongside KT Rama Rao, over allegations of peddling misinformation on social media platform X about Rajitha's supposed involvement in the SSC Telugu Board exam question paper leak. This complaint was officially lodged by Rajitha on March 21, 2025.

The accused are alleged to have falsely reported that Chitla Akash, implicated in the paper leak, was her driver, and that she abetted his activities. Rajitha has strongly refuted these claims, stating that Akash had never been in her employ and the reports were entirely fabricated, aiming to tarnish her reputation.

Identifying as part of the BC (Goud) community, Rajitha, a former councillor, expressed how the baseless allegations caused extensive personal and professional harm. She maintains that the accused party members' dissemination of this misinformation on social media compounded the damage substantially.

The case, filed on March 25, 2025, is being probed under Sections 353(1) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita by the Nalgonda police, with investigations ongoing, led by Sub-Inspector B Lachi Reddy.

