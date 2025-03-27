BJP MLAs Urge Restriction on Namaz in Public, Meat Shops Closure for Navratri

BJP MLA Karnail Singh has reiterated his demand for an end to Namaz being offered in public spaces, citing it as a cause of traffic disruptions and interference with emergency services. Singh's comments follow his written request to the Delhi Police Commissioner for action on the issue.

Singh expressed concern by stating, "Every Friday, traffic comes to a standstill, and ambulances get stuck due to Namaz on the roads. People should utilize mosque spaces for prayers. It's not just Hindus affected; Muslims and people of other religions face the inconvenience too." Singh also echoed support for BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi's proposal to close meat shops during Navratri.

Backing Negi, Singh asserted, "I fully agree; meat shops should shut during Navratri. This is a Sanatan country, and it should operate accordingly." Negi recently urged meat shops near temples to temporarily close during Navratri and on Tuesdays, noting that shop owners complied upon request.

In a statement to ANI, BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi shared, "Recently, on a temple visit on Tuesday, I noticed a meat shop open in front of the temple, which troubled me. I requested shopkeepers to close their stores there on Tuesdays, and they agreed." Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht also voiced support for Negi's call to shut meat shops during Navratri.

He remarked, "I oppose the sale of meat, eggs, fish, or alcohol during Navratri. Closing meat shops during this time is a gesture of unity." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)