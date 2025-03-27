Left Menu

BJP MLAs Urge Restriction on Namaz in Public, Meat Shops Closure for Navratri

BJP MLA Karnail Singh urges banning public Namaz due to traffic concerns, aligning with MLA Ravinder Singh Negi's call to close meat shops during Navratri. Both emphasize maintaining traditional values and minimizing disruptions in Delhi. Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht backs Negi's stance on prohibiting meat sales during the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:19 IST
BJP MLAs Urge Restriction on Namaz in Public, Meat Shops Closure for Navratri
BJP MLA Karnail Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Karnail Singh has reiterated his demand for an end to Namaz being offered in public spaces, citing it as a cause of traffic disruptions and interference with emergency services. Singh's comments follow his written request to the Delhi Police Commissioner for action on the issue.

Singh expressed concern by stating, "Every Friday, traffic comes to a standstill, and ambulances get stuck due to Namaz on the roads. People should utilize mosque spaces for prayers. It's not just Hindus affected; Muslims and people of other religions face the inconvenience too." Singh also echoed support for BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi's proposal to close meat shops during Navratri.

Backing Negi, Singh asserted, "I fully agree; meat shops should shut during Navratri. This is a Sanatan country, and it should operate accordingly." Negi recently urged meat shops near temples to temporarily close during Navratri and on Tuesdays, noting that shop owners complied upon request.

In a statement to ANI, BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi shared, "Recently, on a temple visit on Tuesday, I noticed a meat shop open in front of the temple, which troubled me. I requested shopkeepers to close their stores there on Tuesdays, and they agreed." Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht also voiced support for Negi's call to shut meat shops during Navratri.

He remarked, "I oppose the sale of meat, eggs, fish, or alcohol during Navratri. Closing meat shops during this time is a gesture of unity." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025