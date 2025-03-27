Left Menu

Uttarakhand Records Unprecedented Mining Revenue Surge

Uttarakhand has registered a historic increase in mining revenue, achieving a 2.25-fold rise compared to the previous year, with a surplus exceeding Rs 200 crore. Officials attribute this to enhanced regulations and technological surveillance, refuting claims of illegal mining activities in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 23:49 IST
Uttarakhand Records Unprecedented Mining Revenue Surge
Mining Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand, Brijesh Kumar Sant (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand has marked a pivotal moment in its mining sector with the highest revenue achieved since the state's inception in 2002, according to Brijesh Kumar Sant, the state's Mining Secretary. The revenue witnessed a dramatic 2.25-fold increase from the previous year, recording a surplus of over Rs 200 crore.

This significant achievement, as stated by Sant, reflects the department's success in meeting and exceeding financial targets set by the Finance Department. He also dismissed allegations of rising illegal mining, labeling such claims as "baseless and misleading."

Sant emphasized the effective control measures in place that facilitated this revenue surge, detailing government efforts including simplified regulations and harsher penalties for violations. Additionally, advanced technology and a multi-level task force help maintain vigilance, ensuring compliance and curbing illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025