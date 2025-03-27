Uttarakhand Records Unprecedented Mining Revenue Surge

Uttarakhand has marked a pivotal moment in its mining sector with the highest revenue achieved since the state's inception in 2002, according to Brijesh Kumar Sant, the state's Mining Secretary. The revenue witnessed a dramatic 2.25-fold increase from the previous year, recording a surplus of over Rs 200 crore.

This significant achievement, as stated by Sant, reflects the department's success in meeting and exceeding financial targets set by the Finance Department. He also dismissed allegations of rising illegal mining, labeling such claims as "baseless and misleading."

Sant emphasized the effective control measures in place that facilitated this revenue surge, detailing government efforts including simplified regulations and harsher penalties for violations. Additionally, advanced technology and a multi-level task force help maintain vigilance, ensuring compliance and curbing illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)