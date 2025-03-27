Left Menu

HPSEDC Paves New Paths for Overseas Employment Opportunities

In a bid to enhance overseas job opportunities for Himachal Pradesh's youth, the HPSEDC Board of Directors, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, approved recruitment under the Emigration Act, 1983. The Corporation will soon register with the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate this initiative.

Himachal CM Sukhu directs HPSEDC to facilitate overseas employment opportunities (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) held a vital board meeting in Shimla under the guidance of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The central agenda was to boost overseas employment opportunities for the state's youth and implement a tracking mechanism for those employed abroad.

The board sanctioned entering the recruitment sector, in line with The Emigration Act of 1983, for overseas job placements. This major decision allows HPSEDC to register with the office of the Protector General of Emigrants in New Delhi, aiming to solidify international job prospects for the youth.

In addition, the board confirmed the continuation of work under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and approved the recruitment of two Junior Office Assistant (IT) positions and two multitask workers within HPSEDC, signaling a strong focus on administrative and educational development alongside global employment initiatives.

