J-K: Baramulla Police recovers arms and ammunition in Namblan forest area in a joint operation

Earlier on March 26, in a significant operation, security forces uncovered a militant hideout in the Namblan forest area of Baramulla on Wednesday. The joint search operation was conducted by the Baramulla Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). During the search, security forces recovered a cache of arms and explosives, including an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) with a fuse, plastic explosives, 104 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, two AK-47 magazines, two hand grenades, a combat pouch, and two bags.

Following the recovery, an FIR was registered at Police Station Sheeri. On March 27, Baramulla Police registered an FIR against individuals found involved in unlawful activities despite a Government-imposed ban on their organization.

According to the police statement, "Jammu and Kashmir Itihad-ul-Muslimeen (JKIM), affiliated with Masroor Abbas Ansari, has been found involved in activities that pose a serious threat to the integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The organization's members have been linked to militancy-related incidents, stone-pelting on security forces, and inciting public unrest against the Union of India. Considering these subversive activities, the Government of India, through MHA Notification No. 14017/1/2025/NI-MFO dated 11.03.2025, has declared the organization unlawful." "Despite the ban, credible intelligence indicates that certain leaders and members of JKIM continue to involve in anti-national activities. They have been actively instigating the public against the nation, spreading misinformation and hatred. Taking due cognizance of these violations, Police Station Pattan has registered Case FIR No. 45/2025 under Sections 10 & 13 of UAPA and Sections 147 & 148 of BNS.Further Investigation has been set into motion," the Police statement added. (ANI)

