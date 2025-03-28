Left Menu

Actor Vijay's Party TVK Sets Bold Stance at First General Council Meet

At its inaugural council meeting, actor Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), declared initiatives against the three-language policy, Waqf (Amendment) Bill, and proposed delimitation. The party criticized the ruling DMK for not addressing drug issues and called for equitable treatment of Tamil fishermen compared to their Gujarati counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:00 IST
TVK President Vijay at general council meeting (Photo/TVK) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Actor Vijay's political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), convened its first general council meeting, during which 17 resolutions were passed, including those opposing the three-language policy and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The meeting emphasized TVK's commitment to the two-language policy, denouncing any imposition under the New Education Policy as an affront to federalism.

The council voiced concerns over proposed delimitation, arguing that it would unfairly reduce parliamentary seats in southern states. Additionally, TVK criticized the DMK-led state government for its alleged failure to control drug issues and called for action against unfulfilled promises related to the old pension scheme.

The plight of Tamil fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan authorities was front and center, with TVK demanding that the central and state governments establish a permanent solution, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to treat Tamil fishermen with the same regard as those from Gujarat. As the council gathered in Thiruvanmayur's Ramachandra Convention Hall, the venue was festooned with banners of Vijay's political feats, set amid the beats of traditional drums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

