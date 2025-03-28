Actor Vijay's Party TVK Sets Bold Stance at First General Council Meet

Actor Vijay's political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), convened its first general council meeting, during which 17 resolutions were passed, including those opposing the three-language policy and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The meeting emphasized TVK's commitment to the two-language policy, denouncing any imposition under the New Education Policy as an affront to federalism.

The council voiced concerns over proposed delimitation, arguing that it would unfairly reduce parliamentary seats in southern states. Additionally, TVK criticized the DMK-led state government for its alleged failure to control drug issues and called for action against unfulfilled promises related to the old pension scheme.

The plight of Tamil fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan authorities was front and center, with TVK demanding that the central and state governments establish a permanent solution, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to treat Tamil fishermen with the same regard as those from Gujarat. As the council gathered in Thiruvanmayur's Ramachandra Convention Hall, the venue was festooned with banners of Vijay's political feats, set amid the beats of traditional drums.

