Power Struggles: Syria's Persistent Energy Crisis
In post-Assad Syria, electricity remains a scarce resource with state power supply limited to two hours daily, prompting challenges for families like the Al-Ahmads. Despite efforts from interim authorities to fix infrastructure, widespread shortages persist, affecting daily life and hindering economic recovery.
In the aftermath of a seismic political shift in Syria, the pervasive issue of electricity shortages continues to darken daily life for its citizens. With government-supplied power available just two hours a day, families face stark choices, like those of Rana Al-Ahmad who struggles to preserve food in their fridge.
Despite Syria's new interim authorities' efforts to stabilize energy supply through deals with Qatar and Kurdish-led regions controlling vital oil fields, solutions remain elusive. Western nations maintain pressure to ensure democratic reforms before easing sanctions, complicating recovery efforts in a country where poverty afflicts 90% of the population.
As Syria strives to rebuild, the absence of consistent electricity impedes economic revival. With battles for key infrastructure continuing, officials focus on maximizing fuel allocations, but admit that supplying 24-hour power is a distant goal, underscoring the ongoing challenges facing Syria's path to recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
