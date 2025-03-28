India Inks Major Defence Contracts to Boost Military Operations

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has taken a significant step towards enhancing India's military capabilities by signing a substantial contract with Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited and leading automakers. The deal, valued at Rs 2,500 crore, aims to procure the Nag Missile System (NAMIS) tracked version and approximately 5,000 light vehicles for the Armed Forces.

The contract, inked on March 27, 2025, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, is part of India's broader strategy to modernize its defence infrastructure. NAMIS, developed by the Defence Research & Development Laboratory of DRDO, will improve the operational readiness of the Mechanised Infantry with advanced anti-tank capabilities worth Rs 1,801.34 crore.

These acquisitions align with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, promoting indigenization and domestic manufacturing. The light vehicles, featuring advanced engine power and a payload capacity of 800 kg, will ensure enhanced mobility across various terrains, boosting employment and empowering local industries. This investment underscores the country's commitment to self-reliance in defence production.

(With inputs from agencies.)