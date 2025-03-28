U.S. Stock Market Faces Turbulence Amid Tariff Deadlines and Economic Concerns

The U.S. stock market is bracing for potential turbulence as two critical events loom on the horizon: President Donald Trump's upcoming tariff deadline and an employment report that could reflect a slowing economy. The S&P 500 recently faced a downturn, driven by fresh data indicating underlying price pressures that sparked a selloff.

Investor caution remains high with the index down nearly 9% from its February peak, reflecting concerns over U.S. economic health and trade policies. Analysts note that President Trump's protectionist agenda could trigger inflation, as recent market slides have demonstrated.

Wall Street is keenly watching the situation develop, with tariff announcements expected on April 2. The resulting economic uncertainty is affecting corporate forecasts and consumer confidence, heralding potential market volatility in the coming weeks.

