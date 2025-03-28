Left Menu

Venezuelan Oil Giant PDVSA Adopts Energy-Saving Measures Amid Power Crisis

Venezuelan state-run oil firm PDVSA will cut office hours for its administrative workers to save energy, following a government directive during a power crisis. Operational areas like oil and gas production remain unaffected, as the country braces for new challenges amid external tariffs affecting oil imports.

Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA is implementing reduced office hours for its administrative staff, according to an internal document sourced by Reuters. This decision aligns with the government's energy-saving initiative amid a burgeoning power crisis.

The directive by President Nicolas Maduro's administration demands government entities to halve their working hours due to reduced hydroelectric power generation and insufficient fuel for thermoelectric plants. As a response, PDVSA has instructed its employees to work from office three days a week and from home on other days to conserve energy.

The document emphasizes that all vice presidencies, executive divisions, and administrative offices should progressively execute the energy-saving plan without affecting oil and gas production, refineries, and trade. This measure comes as Venezuela anticipates potential new sanctions from the U.S., following additional tariffs on Venezuelan oil imports.

