Goa Shores Secure: 'Seahorse' Rescue Stations Revolutionize Beach Safety

Amidst the sun and surf, Goa's beaches have now become safer thanks to the innovative 'Seahorse' floating rescue stations, equipped with rapid-response jet skis. This initiative, rolled out by Drishti Lifeguard Services, ensures faster intervention in emergencies, enhancing safety for over 10 million annual visitors.

'Each Seahorse unit, equipped with two pre-positioned jet skis, is ready to launch immediately upon receiving a distress call,' stated a senior tourism official. These cutting-edge safety measures have already been successful in two rescue operations, saving a total of 13 lives, confirming Goa's commitment to visitor safety.

Director of Tourism, Kedar Naik, emphasized the strengthened safety infrastructure with 104 Tourist Police patrolling the beaches. Coupled with beach wardens and a dedicated helpline, tourists have applauded these measures, describing their experiences as safe and enjoyable.

