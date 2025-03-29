Wall Street Woes: Inflation Grapple and Global Trade Tensions

Wall Street endured another challenging day as concerns mounted over rising inflation and a slowing economy, compounded by global trade tensions. Major indices reported significant declines, with the S&P 500 falling by 2 per cent. This marks one of its worst-performing days in two years, driven by consumer spending fears due to the ongoing trade war.

Prominent companies such as Lululemon Athletica and Oxford Industries reported strong profits but warned of potential slowdowns due to deteriorating consumer sentiment. The latest consumer confidence report indicates growing pessimism about the economy. The University of Michigan's survey highlights that two-thirds of consumers expect worsening unemployment, a peak sentiment not seen since 2009.

The Federal Reserve faces pressure as inflation metrics show unexpected rises while income growth stagnates. This economic backdrop complicates monetary policy decisions, with rate adjustments potentially exacerbating inflation. As tariffs loom and markets fluctuate globally, the threat of stagflation emerges as a critical concern alongside consumer caution and policy-maker challenges.

