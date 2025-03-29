Left Menu

Turbulence Ahead: U.S. Stock Market Braces for Tariff Deadline and Job Report

A turbulent U.S. stock market faces upcoming challenges with President Trump's tariff deadline and an employment report hinting at a slowing economy. The S&P 500 continues its downward trend amid trade policy uncertainties, impacting consumer confidence and economic forecasts, while investors seek clarity amidst volatile conditions.

Updated: 29-03-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 04:09 IST
The U.S. stock market is heading into a tense week as investors brace for President Donald Trump's tariff deadlines and new employment data that may indicate a stalling economy. The S&P 500 recently recorded a weekly loss, driven by underlying price pressures and ending a significant correction period.

Persistent uncertainty over the trajectory of U.S. trade policy has put investors on edge. Trump's anticipated April 2nd announcement of new tariffs is labeled as a 'Liberation Day' for the economy but has led to widespread concern about potential inflation and a significant dip in consumer confidence.

Analysts have lowered economic and earnings forecasts amid increased volatility, with key attention on the forthcoming labor report and its insights into federal workforce reductions led by Elon Musk. The conclusion of the first quarter introduces potential market fluctuations as portfolio managers adjust strategies before earnings season commences.

