Maharashtra's Financial Tightrope: Loan Waiver Dilemmas and 0% Interest Opportunities

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar addresses loan waiver concerns, urging loan repayment by March 31, despite election promises. Highlighting the state's financial commitments, Pawar emphasizes new 0% interest loans while grappling with staggering expenses, including waived electricity bills and social schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:53 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, addressed public concerns regarding crop loan waivers, emphasizing the necessity for repayment by March 31, 2023. Acknowledging that not all election promises can be realized, Pawar assured citizens that decisions would be made based on prevailing circumstances. Meanwhile, residents can expect loans with 0% interest rates.

Delivering his address from Baramati, Pawar highlighted pressing financial burdens during his presentation of the state's Rs 7.20 lakh crore budget. Notably, the government has committed to waiving electricity bills totaling Rs 65,000 crore, a significant expense amid other financial responsibilities.

Additional allocations include Rs 45,000 crore for the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme and Rs 3.5 lakh crore for salaries and pensions. As Pawar contends with these commitments, he underscored the need for careful spending on essential services while maintaining fiscal balance. Citizens are urged to remain aware of the financial pressures and support repayment efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

