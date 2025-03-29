Plastic Plague: Uganda's Struggle with Agricultural Waste

In Uganda's Mbale district, a plastic plague threatens the iconic Arabica coffee landscape. Known locally as buveera, these plastic bags are ubiquitous in Kampala, often found clogging waterways and roads.

Farmers express alarm over their spread into arable lands. 'They know the detrimental effects on the soil,' warned Wilson Watira, a cultural leader of the Bamasaba people.

Globally, plastic's presence in agriculture intensifies due to climate change impacts, said experts. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation highlights alarming pollution levels in farm soils. Researchers and industry leaders struggle to manage the growing threat, seeking sustainable solutions as reuse and recycling efforts lag.

