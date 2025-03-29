Bittersweet Homecoming: Syrians Return to a Ravaged Homeland

Amid tears of joy and heartache, Mariam Aabour celebrated the ouster of Syrian leader Bashar Assad. Her return from Lebanon to a war-torn homeland was met with mixed emotions as family ties and memories of lost loved ones deepened the experience.

Ramadan, a holy month known for family gatherings and joyous reunions, took on a new significance for returning Syrians like Aabour. Although they revel in the collapse of Assad's regime, they continue to mourn for what was lost during the conflict, navigating a complex return to a nation in transition.

For many, the past haunts everyday life in Syria. Structural damage, economic instability, and memories of a different time cast a shadow over their first Ramadan back home. The struggle to rebuild both their lives and their country underscores the fragile balance between freedom and loss.

