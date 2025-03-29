Left Menu

Bittersweet Homecoming: Syrians Return to a Ravaged Homeland

Syrians, including Mariam Aabour, return from Lebanon celebrating the ouster of Bashar Assad and facing mixed feelings as they reunite with their ravaged homeland. While they enjoy renewed freedoms and family reunions during Ramadan, the reality of war-touched lives and economic challenges creates a bittersweet atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Daraya | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:45 IST
Amid tears of joy and heartache, Mariam Aabour celebrated the ouster of Syrian leader Bashar Assad. Her return from Lebanon to a war-torn homeland was met with mixed emotions as family ties and memories of lost loved ones deepened the experience.

Ramadan, a holy month known for family gatherings and joyous reunions, took on a new significance for returning Syrians like Aabour. Although they revel in the collapse of Assad's regime, they continue to mourn for what was lost during the conflict, navigating a complex return to a nation in transition.

For many, the past haunts everyday life in Syria. Structural damage, economic instability, and memories of a different time cast a shadow over their first Ramadan back home. The struggle to rebuild both their lives and their country underscores the fragile balance between freedom and loss.

