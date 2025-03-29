High-Tech Security Sweep at Nayug Tunnel Unveils Advanced Surveillance

In a landmark security endeavor, Kulgam Police, working alongside various security agencies, launched a sophisticated checking operation at the Nayug Tunnel in Qazigund on Saturday. This initiative, employing state-of-the-art surveillance tools, marks a significant stride in regional law enforcement efforts, according to an official release.

Key figures overseeing the operation included the DIG Police, DIG CRPF, SSP Kulgam, Additional SP Mumtaz Bhatti, DySP Qazigund, and SHO Qazigund. The operation featured the use of advanced equipment such as Wall Radar, Thermal Screens, and Body Scanners, which subjected trucks, tankers, and light motor vehicles to in-depth inspections to identify any illicit substances or suspicious behavior.

Officials assert that the integration of these high-tech measures is vital for sustaining public safety and enhancing the efficacy of law enforcement within the district. The continued use of such technological advancements is anticipated to play a crucial role in preventing drug trafficking and other illicit operations, reinforcing security in the area. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)