Telangana Celebrates Ugadi: A Cultural Festivity of Unity and Prosperity

On Saturday, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma expressed warm wishes to the Telugu people in celebration of Viswavasu Nama Samvatsara Ugadi, emphasizing the festival's cultural significance and its role in fostering unity among Telugu communities worldwide.

As the chief guest at the Ugadi celebrations held at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, the Governor urged the audience to welcome the new year with dedication and hard work. He stressed the value of selfless service in shaping a prosperous future, as stated in a Raj Bhavan release.

The event, featuring the recitation of Panchanga pathanam by scholar Dr. Madugula Nagaphani Sharma and cultural performances from NCRT, Bengaluru, was attended by notable officials including MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and IAS and IPS dignitaries.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his greetings earlier, voicing his hopes for prosperity and fulfillment in the new year. He announced the launch of the "Fine Rice" distribution scheme, highlighting the state government's commitment to welfare and growth, encouraging celebrations of Ugadi with traditional joy.

(With inputs from agencies.)