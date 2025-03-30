Left Menu

Telangana Celebrates Ugadi: A Cultural Festivity of Unity and Prosperity

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and CM Revanth Reddy of Telangana marked Ugadi by extending wishes for happiness and prosperity to Telugu people. Celebrations included cultural performances and announcements of welfare schemes, highlighting the festival's role in uniting global Telugu communities and promoting local traditions.

On Saturday, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma expressed warm wishes to the Telugu people in celebration of Viswavasu Nama Samvatsara Ugadi, emphasizing the festival's cultural significance and its role in fostering unity among Telugu communities worldwide.

As the chief guest at the Ugadi celebrations held at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, the Governor urged the audience to welcome the new year with dedication and hard work. He stressed the value of selfless service in shaping a prosperous future, as stated in a Raj Bhavan release.

The event, featuring the recitation of Panchanga pathanam by scholar Dr. Madugula Nagaphani Sharma and cultural performances from NCRT, Bengaluru, was attended by notable officials including MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and IAS and IPS dignitaries.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his greetings earlier, voicing his hopes for prosperity and fulfillment in the new year. He announced the launch of the "Fine Rice" distribution scheme, highlighting the state government's commitment to welfare and growth, encouraging celebrations of Ugadi with traditional joy.

