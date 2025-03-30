Left Menu

IAF Joins Multinational INIOCHOS-25 Exercise in Greece

The Indian Air Force is set to participate in the multinational Exercise INIOCHOS-25 in Greece, featuring multiple air and surface assets from 15 countries. The event aims to enhance international cooperation and strengthen military ties through comprehensive air warfare simulations.

IAF Joins Multinational INIOCHOS-25 Exercise in Greece
The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent which will participate in INIOCHOS-25 (Photo/MoD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up to participate in Exercise INIOCHOS-25, a highly regarded multinational air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force. Scheduled to occur from March 31 to April 11, 2025, the event will take place at the Andravida Air Base in Greece. As reported by the Defence Ministry, the IAF's contingent will be comprised of Su-30 MKI fighters, supported by IL-78 and C-17 aircraft.

Described as a biennial event, INIOCHOS-25 serves as a crucial platform for air forces from 15 countries to come together. The aim is to refine tactical skills, exchange knowledge, and grow military alliances. The exercise will integrate an array of air and surface assets in realistic combat scenarios that simulate current air warfare challenges, according to a statement from the ministry.

The Indian Air Force eagerly anticipates participating in the exercise, viewing it as an opportunity to enhance international cooperation and interoperability among allied air forces. These operations offer a chance to train in executing Combined Air operations, refine complex air warfare tactics, and gain valuable operational insights. The statement further underlined that India's participation underscores its commitment to global defense cooperation and operational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

