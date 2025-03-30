Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested

The Delhi Police unveiled a significant operation on Sunday, arresting two Bangladeshi nationals, Atifa and Asma, aged 24, for residing illegally in the national capital. These individuals were discovered living without any valid documents after entering India clandestinely through river routes near the India-Bangladesh border.

Traveling by local trains, they evaded detection for years. The police, in collaboration with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), New Delhi, have now initiated their deportation process. This arrest forms part of a sweeping initiative by the East District Police launched on November 19, 2024, targeting illegal immigrants in the district.

Continuing their rigorous crackdown, the police's Foreign Cell team also apprehended six illegal Bangladeshi nationals in the Jahangirpuri and Mahindra Park area. Masquerading as transgenders, these individuals were found engaged in activities such as begging at traffic signals. The police recovered mobile phones loaded with the banned IMO app, which were being used to communicate with contacts in Bangladesh.

