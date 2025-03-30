Uttarakhand's Mining Revenue Soars: A Triumph Against Illegal Operations

In a significant achievement for Uttarakhand, BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt commended the government for its robust stance against illegal mining operations. Speaking on Sunday, he highlighted how these measures have catapulted the state's mining revenue from Rs 300 crore to over Rs 1,000 crore. 'Our revenue from mining in Uttarakhand has increased significantly, indicating the impact of curbing illegal activities,' Bhatt stated, applauding the Chief Minister's efforts.

Bhatt criticized the previous Congress government, suggesting rampant illegal mining under its regime, which stunted revenue growth. 'Consider how much theft might have happened during Congress rule when revenue never exceeded Rs 300 crore. Thanks to the current administration's stringent actions, revenue has seen remarkable growth,' he remarked. According to State Mining Secretary Brijesh Kumar Sant, Uttarakhand's mining sector reached unprecedented revenue levels since the state's inception in 2002.

The increased revenue, nearly 2.25 times the previous year's figures, includes a surplus of over Rs 200 crore, reflecting the effective governance in mining. Mining Secretary Sant strongly denied the rising illegal mining allegations, citing substantial revenue growth as evidence of the administration's control over illicit activities. The government has enforced simplified rules and escalated penalties to streamline the sector. These diligent efforts underline the administration's dedicated pursuit of legal and efficient mining operations in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)