Devastating Fire at Pune Tea Hotel Claims Life, Spurs Probe
A fire caused by a gas cylinder leak at a tea hotel in Pune's Dhankawadi area claimed one life and severely damaged two nearby shops. Despite efforts by firefighters, the hotel worker succumbed to injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident.
A devastating fire erupted at a tea hotel in Pune's Dhankawadi area on Sunday evening, reportedly due to a gas cylinder leakage. This tragic incident resulted in the death of one individual and caused significant damage to neighboring businesses.
Emergency services, led by the Pune Fire Department, quickly responded to the scene. Firefighting units from Katraj and Gangadham were dispatched, successfully containing and extinguishing the flames to prevent further spread. According to department spokesman Nilesh Mahajan, initial findings suggest the fire originated from one of the eight gas cylinders in the hotel.
The deceased, a hotel worker critically injured in the blaze, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are currently working to identify the victim and have initiated a full investigation into the circumstances leading to this catastrophic event. (ANI)
