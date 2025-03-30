Indian Army's Crackdown in Manipur Yields Cache of Weapons

In a concerted effort to bolster regional stability, the Indian Army, alongside the Assam Rifles, has executed information-based operations across several districts of Manipur from March 26 to March 29. According to the Ministry of Defence, the operations led to the recovery of 29 weapons, improvised explosive devices, grenades, and other war-like materials.

These strategic operations, coordinated with the Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, were initiated upon specific intelligence inputs. A notable success occurred on March 26 in Kangpokpi, where a joint operation with the Manipur Police uncovered four fire arms, including AK-series weapons and a 7.62 mm Self Loading Rifle, along with ammunition and military supplies.

The following days saw a series of discoveries: in Tengnoupal, hidden armaments were unearthed using metal detection technology. Further successes in Jiribam witnessed the recovery of three INSAS rifles. Operations in Bishnupur, Chandel, and Senapati districts concluded with additional seizures of sniper rifles, pistols, and grenade launchers, reinforcing the resolve to maintain security in Manipur.

