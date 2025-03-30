Chhattisgarh Surges Forward: PM Modi's Development Push in Bilaspur

In a notable display of developmental progress, Chhattisgarh is experiencing a transformative phase under the guidance of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. This follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bilaspur, where he initiated and inaugurated numerous projects valued at more than Rs 33,700 crore, encompassing energy, education, and infrastructure sectors.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister's contributions, emphasizing that Chief Minister Sai is living up to the commitments made by PM Modi. Singh remarked on the significant progress from the prior stagnation during the Bhupesh Baghel administration, underscoring a renewed momentum in the region's development trajectory.

PM Modi's initiatives included the distribution of home keys under the PM Awas Yojana and the inauguration of a MEMU train on the Abhanpur-Raipur rail line, signifying enhanced connectivity. The foundation stones for major projects, such as NTPC's thermal power project and various infrastructure expansions, highlight a comprehensive approach to advancing Chhattisgarh's economic and social fabric.

