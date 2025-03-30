Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Surges Forward: PM Modi's Development Push in Bilaspur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bilaspur underscores Chhattisgarh's developmental leap under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. With projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore launched across multiple sectors, Speaker Raman Singh hails the fulfillment of promises amid comprehensive advancements in infrastructure, education, and energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:19 IST
Chhattisgarh Surges Forward: PM Modi's Development Push in Bilaspur
Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable display of developmental progress, Chhattisgarh is experiencing a transformative phase under the guidance of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. This follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bilaspur, where he initiated and inaugurated numerous projects valued at more than Rs 33,700 crore, encompassing energy, education, and infrastructure sectors.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister's contributions, emphasizing that Chief Minister Sai is living up to the commitments made by PM Modi. Singh remarked on the significant progress from the prior stagnation during the Bhupesh Baghel administration, underscoring a renewed momentum in the region's development trajectory.

PM Modi's initiatives included the distribution of home keys under the PM Awas Yojana and the inauguration of a MEMU train on the Abhanpur-Raipur rail line, signifying enhanced connectivity. The foundation stones for major projects, such as NTPC's thermal power project and various infrastructure expansions, highlight a comprehensive approach to advancing Chhattisgarh's economic and social fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025