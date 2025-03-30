Hindu New Year Celebrations Marked by Cultural Unity

On Sunday, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warmly extended greetings for the Hindu New Year, or 'Nav Varsh', coinciding with the birth anniversary of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. He tied the celebration to the significant upgrading of Gwalior's Aarogyadham Hospital to a Superspecialty facility.

Expressing his wishes through ANI, Chouhan stated, "I congratulate everyone on the (Hindu) New Year. Today commemorates the birthday of Keshav Baliram Hedgewar... Aarogyadham Hospital is elevating to a Superspecialty status. I urge everyone to support this initiative and maximize service to the public." Amid the festivities, Bhopal's Atal Path was ablaze with firecrackers, and people gathered to revel in the joyous occasion.

Additionally, prominent leaders such as President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared their festive greetings for Chaitra Navaratri, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. President Murmu described these spring festivals as symbolic of the unity within India's cultural diversity, aiming to bring new energy and prosperity to everyone.

