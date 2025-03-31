Left Menu

PNGRB Overhauls Gas Tariff System for Greater Accessibility and Investment

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has proposed a new tariff system for gas pipelines to attract investments and boost gas consumption, especially in CNG and domestic piped natural gas sectors. The new zonal tariff system aims to make natural gas more affordable by reducing cost disparities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 09:46 IST
PNGRB Overhauls Gas Tariff System for Greater Accessibility and Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous shift in regulatory norms, India's Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has unveiled a comprehensive proposal to restructure pipeline tariffs for transporting natural gas. The initiative seeks to stimulate investment and enhance gas consumption, particularly in CNG and domestic piped gas sectors.

The board has issued a public consultation document addressing zonal tariffs, highlighting a transition from three zones to two. The aim is to resolve pricing discrepancies resulting from distance, making gas affordable across locations by applying zone-1 tariffs to all domestic and vehicular gas users.

This move is poised to bolster infrastructure investment, encourage competitive gas pricing against traditional fuels, and significantly expand gas accessibility. The policy is expected to promote sustainable energy development, especially in isolated and remote regions, fostering a more connected national energy grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025