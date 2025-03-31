Left Menu

Bangkok Skyscraper Collapse Sparks Anti-Corruption Probe Amid Tragic Earthquake Fallout

An anti-corruption watchdog identified irregularities in the construction of a Bangkok skyscraper that collapsed during an earthquake, killing 11 people. Thai authorities have launched an investigation into the joint venture responsible for building the tower. Concerns over sub-standard materials and construction delays have been raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:36 IST
Bangkok Skyscraper Collapse Sparks Anti-Corruption Probe Amid Tragic Earthquake Fallout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An anti-corruption watchdog highlighted construction irregularities in a Bangkok skyscraper, which collapsed during last week's devastating earthquake, claiming 11 lives. The head of the monitoring group revealed that the government had previously threatened to cancel the project over delays, prompting an investigation.

Jointly built by a Chinese company and a Thai firm, the project faced scrutiny over worker shortages and potential corner-cutting. Officials search for 76 trapped individuals amid concerns about sub-standard materials and construction practices. Share prices for Italian Thai Development plummeted following the tragedy.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra demanded a swift investigation into the incident as questions over the integrity of construction materials emerge. China's ambassador vowed cooperation, while Thailand's Industry Minister focused on ensuring steel quality in the wake of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025