Bangkok Skyscraper Collapse Sparks Anti-Corruption Probe Amid Tragic Earthquake Fallout
An anti-corruption watchdog identified irregularities in the construction of a Bangkok skyscraper that collapsed during an earthquake, killing 11 people. Thai authorities have launched an investigation into the joint venture responsible for building the tower. Concerns over sub-standard materials and construction delays have been raised.
An anti-corruption watchdog highlighted construction irregularities in a Bangkok skyscraper, which collapsed during last week's devastating earthquake, claiming 11 lives. The head of the monitoring group revealed that the government had previously threatened to cancel the project over delays, prompting an investigation.
Jointly built by a Chinese company and a Thai firm, the project faced scrutiny over worker shortages and potential corner-cutting. Officials search for 76 trapped individuals amid concerns about sub-standard materials and construction practices. Share prices for Italian Thai Development plummeted following the tragedy.
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra demanded a swift investigation into the incident as questions over the integrity of construction materials emerge. China's ambassador vowed cooperation, while Thailand's Industry Minister focused on ensuring steel quality in the wake of the collapse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
