Left Menu

U.S. Halts Repsol's Venezuelan Oil Exports

The U.S. government has informed Spanish oil company Repsol that its authorization to export oil from Venezuela will be revoked. Repsol has not provided additional comments on this development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 31-03-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:46 IST
U.S. Halts Repsol's Venezuelan Oil Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

The United States has announced plans to revoke the authorization of Spanish oil company Repsol to export oil from Venezuela, a decision communicated by U.S. authorities to the company on Monday.

This measure highlights ongoing regulatory actions regarding oil trade involving Venezuela, a country with vast energy resources but facing numerous economic sanctions.

Repsol spokespersons have refrained from providing further statements at this time, leaving industry watchers speculating on potential ramifications for the global oil market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025