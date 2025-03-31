NHPC Energizes Himachal Pradesh with Parbati-II Project

State-owned NHPC has activated commercial supply of 600 MW from its Parbati-II hydro project in Himachal Pradesh as of April 1, 2025. The project comprises four units, each generating 200 MW of electricity.

Units 1, 2, and 3 have successfully completed their trial runs and are now operational. The launch details for Unit-4 will be revealed soon, according to an official statement.

The Parbati Hydroelectric Project capitalizes on the hydroelectric potential of the river Parbati. A Concrete Gravity Dam will divert the river at Village Pulga, channeling water through a 31.52 km Head Race Tunnel to a powerhouse in Suind, Sainj valley.

