Delhi Fights Dengue: MCD's Crackdown on Mosquito Breeding

Delhi MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar emphasizes eliminating mosquito breeding to prevent vector-borne diseases. The focus is on Aedes mosquitoes prevention by covering tanks, removing stagnant water, and repainting coolers. Strict measures and legal actions are warned for non-compliance under 1975 Bye-Laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:55 IST
Delhi Fights Dengue: MCD's Crackdown on Mosquito Breeding
Delhi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashwani Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a robust effort to curb rising vector-borne diseases, Delhi MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has highlighted the imperative of eliminating mosquito breeding at workplaces and institutions. Citing the absence of a specific treatment or vaccine against these diseases, Kumar emphasized that prevention through source reduction of Aedes mosquitoes remains the only effective method to combat dengue and Chikungunya.

Echoing the instructions in departmental advisories, Kumar has circulated a fresh directive to the heads of government, autonomous, commercial, and educational institutions, urging them to implement the communicated municipal strategies. He specifically appealed to administrative heads and leaders of market associations to ensure that overhead tanks and containers are securely covered, coolers are repainted, their pads replaced, scrubbed and cleaned weekly, and dried thoroughly before reuse.

Kumar advised using a tablespoon of kerosene or petrol in non-emptied coolers, avoiding stagnant water in or around premises, and allowing access to overhead water tanks for inspection. He also urged these authorities to appoint nodal officers to coordinate prevention efforts with the Public Health Department. Failure to comply with these guidelines, resulting in breeding grounds or environments conducive to mosquitoes, would lead to legal repercussions under the 1975 Bye-Laws and potential actions under Section 271 of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

