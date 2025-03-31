AISSC Chairman Backs Waqf Board Reform Amid Emotional Protests

In a significant endorsement, Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC), has voiced support for reforms of the Waqf Board. He urged the Muslim community to remain rational and disregard "emotional provocative statements" concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, emphasizing the need to trust official governmental assurances.

Chishty pointed out that the government clarified its stance on the issue, reassuring that dargahs and masjids under the Waqf Board will remain untouched. Highlighting the bill's referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), he anticipates constructive changes resulting from detailed discussions among diverse parties.

Condemning attempts to incite emotions, Chishty stressed the necessity of reform. He illustrated ineffective use of Waqf properties, which remain underutilized despite their high market value. Historical context was provided with references to past reform discussions, including insights from the 2005 Sachar Committee report and efforts by Congress leader K Rahman Khan in 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)