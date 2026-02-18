Quota Controversy: Muslim Community Challenges Maharashtra's Decision
AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel criticized the Maharashtra government's cancellation of a five percent quota for Muslims, claiming it restricts their chances of achieving higher professional status. He urged the community to prioritize education investment over building religious sites, especially given the proximity of Ramadan.
In a scathing critique, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel lambasted the BJP-led Maharashtra government's decision to revoke a five percent quota for Muslims. Jaleel argued that the move is detrimental to the community's aspirations to pursue prestigious careers such as IAS and IPS.
The decision follows a lapse in a previous ordinance by the Congress-NCP government, which provided jobs and education quotas to Muslims. An interim court stay has also added legal complexity. Jaleel accused the ruling party of maintaining a mentality that limits Muslim youths to menial roles.
Highlighting the imminent arrival of Ramadan, Jaleel urged the Muslim community to channel their charitable zakat funds into education rather than religious infrastructure. He emphasized the potential of the community to thrive through self-determined educational advances, irrespective of governmental support.
