The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that Russia and the United States are working on developing ideas for a potential peace settlement in Ukraine and strengthening bilateral ties. This announcement juxtaposes President Donald Trump's recent expression of frustration with Vladimir Putin over criticisms of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's credibility.

President Trump suggested imposing secondary tariffs of 25% to 50% on purchasers of Russian oil should Russia not cooperate in ceasing hostilities in Ukraine. The threats come as Trump's administration adopts a conciliatory stance towards Russia, sparking concerns among Western allies.

Despite ongoing tensions, cooperation on minerals and rare earths between Russia and the U.S. is under consideration, with both sides showing interest in mutually beneficial projects. As the dialogue unfolds, specifics of these projects remain pending, reflecting the complexity of the issues at play.

