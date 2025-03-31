Asia's United Front: China, Japan, South Korea Tackle U.S. Tariffs

In a significant development, China, Japan, and South Korea have resolved to stand together against U.S. tariff impositions. This agreement was publicized via a social media account linked to CCTV, following a pivotal economic dialogue held after a five-year hiatus.

The dialogue took place in the face of pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies, which pose challenges to these Asian export giants. Discussions focused on strengthening supply chain collaborations and exploring export controls to enhance regional trade. In this backdrop, Japan and South Korea are eager to procure semiconductor materials from China, while China eyes chip products from both countries.

Trade ministers from the three countries have pledged to pursue comprehensive discussions on a South Korea-Japan-China free trade agreement, aimed at promoting regional and global economic ties. This meeting precedes an anticipated announcement by Trump regarding further tariffs, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)