Azamgarh Tragedy: Accused's Suicide Sparks Investigation at Tarwa Police Station

An accused in a molestation case, Sunny Kumar, reportedly died by suicide at Tarwa Police Station in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Authorities confirmed he hanged himself with his pyjama string. The incident has led to a suspension of three police personnel and prompted a comprehensive investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:26 IST
Azamgarh SP Hemraj Meena (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An accused in a molestation case, Sunny Kumar, reportedly took his own life at Azamgarh's Tarwa Police Station on Monday morning, according to Uttar Pradesh police officials. Kumar allegedly hanged himself in the toilet using the string from his pyjamas and was declared dead after being rushed to a hospital.

A police spokesperson stated, 'Sunny Kumar, an accused, arrived at Tarwa Police Station for a molestation case. It was found that he died by suicide in the toilet using his pyjama string. He was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead by doctors. The incident prompted an immediate investigation by SP City and other officers.'

Following the incident, a police station in-charge, a sub-inspector, and a constable have been suspended pending inquiry. The victim's family reported the molestation on March 29, leading to the accused's detention the following day. Further legal processes were underway when the tragic event occurred. A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

